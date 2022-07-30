Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:43 2022-07-30 am EDT
62.0500 RUB   +0.89%
07/29Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
RE
07/29Reuters-schedule/…
RE
07/29Dozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in missile strike
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK says Russia looking to hold referendums in newly occupied areas of S. Ukraine

07/30/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Service members of pro-Russian troops drive tanks in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict near the settlement of Olenivka

(Reuters) - Russian-installed authorities in newly occupied territories in southern Ukraine are under pressure and possibly preparing to hold referendums on joining Russia later this year, Britain military said on Saturday.

"Local authorities are likely coercing the population into disclosing personal details in order to compose voting registers," the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Twitter.

Russia classifies these occupied areas as being under interim "civil-military administration".

Ukraine has probably repelled small-scale Russian assaults from the long-established front line near Donetsk in the eastern region of Donbas, while in the Kherson area, Russia likely has established two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for nearby bridges damaged in recent strikes, the update said.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07/29Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
RE
07/29Reuters-schedule/…
RE
07/29Dozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in missile strike
RE
07/29Blinken and Russia's Lavrov have 'frank' discussion about prisoners
RE
07/29U.S. judge in Russian arms dealer case backs Griner swap; ex-agent balks
RE
07/29Sphere 3D Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
07/29Soybeans Higher Ahead of Hot Temperatures -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
07/29Japan's Hayashi says 'logic of brute force' gaining traction in Indo-Pacific
RE
07/29Chicago-Area Business Activity Drops to Lowest Level Since August 2020
MT
07/29Japan's Hayashi says 'logic of brute force' gaining traction in Indo-Pacific
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish