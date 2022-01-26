Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin

01/26/2022 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person walks in front of the Russian embassy in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not ruling out sanctions targetted at Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in person if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine and the West fears it may invade in an attempt to annex its former Soviet republic.

Asked about possible sanctions on Putin, Truss told Sky: "We're not ruling anything out."

"We'll be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia. We will be bringing that forward in the next few days. I'm not ruling that out."

Truss said the United Kingdom was supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine, that it can deploy troops wherever it wants on its own territory and that the West is gripped by Russophobia.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton and William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:38aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
02:11aCopper gains for second session, market eyes Fed move
RE
02:06aBiden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
RE
02:00aSHOCK TACTICS NEEDED FOR MARKETS DES : Mike Dolan
RE
01:35aUkraine diplomat sees little chance of war, but local conflict possible
RE
12:52aDon Agro Teams Up with Cargill to Increase Efficiency of Dairy Farming
MT
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise, Fed Meeting in Focus
DJ
12:32aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise, Fed -2-
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWheat eases after rally, Black Sea tensions limit decline
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish