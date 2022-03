"This is turning into a much much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised," Dominic Raab told Sky News.

"I think we've been very clear that those that engage in war crimes will be held to account."

Raab added that Britain would not seek to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and said that the conflict would not be over even if Russia managed to occupy Kyiv.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Kylie MacLellan)