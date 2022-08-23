Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:20 2022-08-23 am EDT
60.0000 RUB   -0.20%
11:32aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Ukraine still needs more weapons in war aga…
RE
11:27aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Russia does not think at all about dialogue…
RE
11:21aWith Iran deal looming, OPEC+ weighs oil cuts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: RUSSIA DOES NOT THINK AT ALL ABOUT DIALOGUE…

08/23/2022 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY: RUSSIA DOES NOT THINK AT ALL ABOUT DIALOGUE, AND HAS NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT IT


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:32aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Ukraine still needs more weapons in war aga…
RE
11:27aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Russia does not think at all about dialogue…
RE
11:21aWith Iran deal looming, OPEC+ weighs oil cuts
RE
11:13aRussian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal
RE
11:13aRussian foreign ministry spokeswoman says russia is committed to…
RE
11:01aMEDIA-Kaspersky employees say they were asked to resign because they wanted to leave Ru..
RE
10:47aWTO goods trade indicator stable as growth stagnates
RE
10:47aPoland prepares new support measures to tame soaring energy costs
RE
09:57aMeltdown averted but six months on, Russians face economic pain
RE
09:48aIndia fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish