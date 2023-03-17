Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:06:01 2023-03-17 pm EDT
77.0363 RUB   +0.73%
Summary 
Most relevant

UN Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin

03/17/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
By Daniel Michaels


BRUSSELS--The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and another senior Russian official accused of war crimes, a historic move that widens the conflict from the battlefield to the courtroom.

The warrants are linked to Russia's forced deportation of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. It marks the first time a leader of a country with a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council has ever been called for trial before the U.N. court.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the alleged crimes, the court said in a statement Friday.

Moscow rejected the court's authority. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the court's decisions "are of no importance for our country."


Write to Daniel Michaels at Dan.Michaels@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1214ET

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:18pReactions to ICC's arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
RE
12:15pUN Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin
DJ
11:56aBiden, Irish leader Varadkar discuss post-Brexit deal in White House meeting
RE
11:19aTurkey's President Erdogan Approves Finland's NATO Membership Bid
DJ
11:11aTurkey to start ratifying Finland's NATO bid, Erdogan says
RE
11:04aItaly poised to decide whether to block Lukoil refinery sale
RE
10:42aFive trades from hedge funds to navigate US-China tensions
RE
09:45aNo risk of war in Moldova while Ukraine holds out - President Sandu
RE
09:24aUK economy expected to be second-worst in G20 this year  OECD
AN
09:13aMontenegro's president sets June 11 for snap parliamentary vote
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral