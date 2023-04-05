Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:40:56 2023-04-05 pm EDT
80.1750 RUB   +1.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US, Britain walk out on Russian envoy during U.N. meeting

04/05/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
STORY: Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.

The diplomats left the U.N. conference room where the discussion was being held.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that the United States joined Britain in blocking the webcast so Lvova-Belova did not have "an international podium to spread disinformation and to try to defend her horrible actions that are taking place in Ukraine."

The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting children from Ukraine and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:45pUS, Britain walk out on Russian envoy during U.N. meeting
RE
05:28pUS, Britain walk out on Russian envoy during U.N. meeting
RE
02:47pZelenskiy says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine
RE
02:44pWeekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected
MT
02:28pRussia's Sibur exports LPG to Africa, Middle East and Asia as EU cuts buying
RE
02:27pUS, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes
RE
02:20pPutin opens talks with Belarus leader, no public mention of Ukraine
RE
02:01pEnergy trader Gunvor posts record $2.36 bln net profit in 2022
RE
01:29pChurch accused of Moscow ties expelled from two parishes in western Ukraine
RE
01:03pRussian girl who drew a picture against war faces custody battle
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
