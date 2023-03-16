US Defense Department Releases Drone Video of Russian Jet Buzzing It

By Daniel Michaels

BRUSSELS--The Pentagon has released video footage from a drone that crashed over the Black Sea on Tuesday showing a Russian jet buzzing it, dumping fuel on it and apparently damaging its propeller.

The Defense Department video, taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone shortly before it was guided into the water by its remote pilot, shows a Russian Sukhoi 27 fighter jet flying in a way that Pentagon described as "an unsafe/unprofessional intercept."

The Defense Department has said the drone was flying in international airspace.

Russia has denied that its pilots acted unprofessionally or hit the drone.

In a summary released alongside the video, the Pentagon said an Su-27 collided with the drone.

The final seconds of the footage show that, after a transmission break, "the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged," the summary said.

