Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:06:02 2023-03-16 am EDT
76.2798 RUB   +0.22%
07:18aBank Turmoil Casts Doubt on Fed Raising Rates Next Week; Data Hints at Cooling U.S. Economy
DJ
07:14aBritain announces 205 million pound auction for renewable power projects
RE
07:08aUS Defense Department Releases Drone Video of Russian Jet Buzzing It
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US Defense Department Releases Drone Video of Russian Jet Buzzing It

03/16/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Daniel Michaels


BRUSSELS--The Pentagon has released video footage from a drone that crashed over the Black Sea on Tuesday showing a Russian jet buzzing it, dumping fuel on it and apparently damaging its propeller.

The Defense Department video, taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone shortly before it was guided into the water by its remote pilot, shows a Russian Sukhoi 27 fighter jet flying in a way that Pentagon described as "an unsafe/unprofessional intercept."

The Defense Department has said the drone was flying in international airspace.

Russia has denied that its pilots acted unprofessionally or hit the drone.

In a summary released alongside the video, the Pentagon said an Su-27 collided with the drone.

The final seconds of the footage show that, after a transmission break, "the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged," the summary said.


Write to Daniel Michaels at Dan.Michaels@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0707ET

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:18aBank Turmoil Casts Doubt on Fed Raising Rates Next Week; Data Hints at Cooling U.S. Eco..
DJ
07:14aBritain announces 205 million pound auction for renewable power projects
RE
07:08aUS Defense Department Releases Drone Video of Russian Jet Buzzing It
DJ
07:04aUK Insurers Face Limited Downside Risk From Banking Rout
DJ
07:03aEuropean Midday Briefing: Inflation vs Credit Suisse; What Will..
DJ
07:00aPentagon video shows Russian jet intercepting US drone
RE
06:37aBest way to shield Moldova is to protect Ukraine, says UK
RE
06:35a'We live in hell': Volunteer bus evacuates wounded Ukrainian troops
RE
06:22aPentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident
RE
06:09aScholz announces more continuous arms deliveries to Ukraine
DP
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral