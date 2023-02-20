Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:54:49 2023-02-20 pm EST
73.7675 RUB   +2.03%
05:43pHow Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia
RE
04:48pMarketmind: It's flash PMI time
RE
04:43pUS says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous

02/20/2023 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States proposed on Monday that the U.N. Security Council condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launches and encourage Pyongyang to engage in diplomacy, warning that the 15-member body's failure to respond had become dangerous.

China and Russia oppose any further action by the Security Council, arguing that putting further pressure on North Korea would not be constructive. The pair vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more U.N. sanctions on North Korea in May last year.

"The reality is that those who shield the DPRK (North Korea) from the consequences of its escalatory missile tests put the Asian region and entire world at risk of conflict," said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The council's lack of action is worse than shameful. It is dangerous," she told the Security Council, proposing that it adopt a formal presidential statement - one step below a resolution - to condemn North Korea's action and urge diplomacy.

Such statements have to be agreed by consensus. The last time the council took action on North Korea was when it adopted a resolution to strengthen sanctions in December 2017 over Pyongyang's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

China's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dai Bing said repeated council meetings and calls for more sanctions on North Korea "neither embodies the constructive role of easing the situation, nor brings new ideas conducive for solving the problem."

"Exclusively pursuing and piling on sanctions will only lead to a dead end," Dai told the council. "China genuinely hopes for stability rather than chaos on the peninsula ... China calls on all parties to remain cool-headed and restrained."

The Security Council met on Monday after North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un saying Pyongyang's use of the Pacific as a "firing range" would depend on the behavior of U.S. forces.

The launches on Monday came just days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan, prompting the United States to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:43pHow Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia
RE
04:48pMarketmind: It's flash PMI time
RE
04:43pUS says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
RE
02:52pFrance eyes Ivory Coast after Burkina Faso boots out French troops
RE
01:37pBritain facing tomatoes shortage after overseas harvests disrupted
RE
01:19pIndia sets up panel to assess impact of higher temperatures on wheat crop
RE
01:12pRussian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defence expo
RE
01:06pChina doubles Urals oil purchases during first half of Feb- sources, Refinitiv
RE
12:48pRussian banks' profits reached 258 billion roubles in Jan - central bank
RE
12:46pLeopard tanks like a Mercedes, says Ukrainian soldier training in Germany
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral