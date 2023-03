"We have seen a significant spike since about 1 March in Syria," General Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The comments by Kurilla follow U.S. assertions that Russia's intercept of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday was part of a pattern of more aggressive behavior by Russia's military.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)