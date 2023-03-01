Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:59:35 2023-03-01 am EST
75.2351 RUB   +0.26%
05:08aUS subsidies are appealing to German companies-survey
RE
04:47aRussia's Lavrov talks security, trade issues with Indian counterpart
RE
04:31aFinland's Uponor Completes Exit from Russia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US subsidies are appealing to German companies-survey

03/01/2023 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logos of BDA, BDI and DIHK are pictured at their common headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act to promote climate-friendly technologies is attracting German companies to the United States, a survey of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry DIHK released on Wednesday showed.

According to the DIHK survey among 2,400 companies from all sectors, one in 10 German companies is already planning to relocate production to other countries.

The report showed that North America, and particularly the U.S., have become more popular for business.

EU leaders have expressed concern that local content requirements of much of the $369 billion of subsidies in the IRA would encourage companies to abandon Europe for the United States.

According to the survey, 23% of vehicle manufacturers and suppliers consider relocating production. Under Washington's scheme, new electric vehicle tax credits apply to those with final assembly as well as key inputs made in North America.

Trade barriers are increasingly causing problems for German companies operating internationally. Of the companies surveyed, 56% complained about trade barriers, the highest figure since the survey started 18 years ago.

"We clearly see a sad trend toward more protectionism," said Volker Treier, trade chief at the DIHK.

Of the companies surveyed, one in five feels discriminated by local content regulations, as those included in the U.S. IRA.

Sanctions against Russia and Belarus by the European Union and other countries, as well as counter-sanctions in connection with the Russian war in Ukraine, are also creating challenges for more than half of the German companies surveyed.

"Our survey confirms the new reality we are facing since the war of aggression started," Treier said. He forecasts German real export growth of 2.5% in 2023, one point below the average growth during the previous decade.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:08aUS subsidies are appealing to German companies-survey
RE
04:47aRussia's Lavrov talks security, trade issues with Indian counterpart
RE
04:31aFinland's Uponor Completes Exit from Russia
MT
04:15aHungary's president urges lawmakers to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO entry
RE
04:13aRussia's Avilon to buy Volkswagen's Kaluga factory - RBC news site
RE
03:57aGerman manufacturing activity remains weak in Feb but some encouraging signs -PMI
RE
03:00aRussia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says
RE
02:04aColumn-Brexit breakthrough a twist on 'geoeconomics..
RE
01:46aRussian law amendments punish 'discrediting' military, including voluntary formations
RE
01:07aRussian factory activity expands at quickest rate in six years in Feb -PMI
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral