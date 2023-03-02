Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:27:07 2023-03-02 pm EST
75.4760 RUB   +0.28%
02:49pBrazil's Lula discusses peace effort with Zelenskiy in video call
RE
02:31pRussia finance minister says plans to stabilise economy are going to plan -Tass
RE
02:27pUS urges companies to comply with Russia-related sanctions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US urges companies to comply with Russia-related sanctions

03/02/2023 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The seal of the Department of Commerce is seen, before Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross holds a news conference at the Department of Commerce in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday called on companies to ensure they comply with Russia-related sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, warning that a failure to do so could lead to potential prosecution or enforcement actions.

"Given the proliferation of sanctions and export controls imposed in response to Russia's unjust war, multinational companies should be vigilant in their compliance efforts and be on the lookout for possible attempts to evade U.S. laws," the departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury said in a joint notice. "Businesses of all stripes should act responsibly by implementing rigorous compliance controls."

The United States, Europe and other partners have imposed a host of sanctions on a range of individuals and entities after Russian troops invaded Ukraine one year ago, seeking to exact an economic toll on Moscow. Sanctions freeze any U.S. assets and prevent business being conducted with sanctioned parties.

The departments said "malign actors continue to try to evade Russia-related sanctions and export controls," including through use of third party intermediaries.

In their guidance, the agencies cited several tactics being used to evade the sanctions and urged companies to remain vigilant. Businesses should be aware of tactics being used to skirt restrictions, including the use of shell companies, aliases, and obscured shipping information, among other warning signs, the department said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:49pBrazil's Lula discusses peace effort with Zelenskiy in video call
RE
02:31pRussia finance minister says plans to stabilise economy are going to plan -Tass
RE
02:27pUS urges companies to comply with Russia-related sanctions
RE
01:53pRussia finmin: plans to stabilise economy this year going to plan -Tass
RE
01:53pU.S. LNG exports flat despite Freeport LNG partial restart
RE
01:37pEstonia's pro-Kyiv government faces election test amid cost of living crisis
RE
01:02pRussian politician to face court for Putin speech noodle video
RE
12:20pU.S. soy up on technical bounce; corn, wheat supported by trade deal concerns
RE
12:13pBlinken pressed Lavrov on nuke treaty, captives, and Ukraine
RE
12:05pExclusive-Ukraine doesn't plan to curb 2023/24 wheat exports -govt official
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral