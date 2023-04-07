Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:10:00 2023-04-07 pm EDT
80.1000 RUB   -1.32%
12:09pUS weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ
RE
11:46aRussia likely behind U.S. military document leak, U.S. officials say
RE
11:10aUkraine PM to visit Canada seeking more arms for counteroffensive -Globe and Mail
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ

04/07/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce is weighing an enforcement action against Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

President Joe Biden's administration is looking at an enforcement action against the company under its online security rules, the report said.

The administration ramped up its national security probe into Russia's Kaspersky Lab antivirus last year as fears mounted about Russian cyberattacks after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

U.S. regulators have already banned federal government use of Kaspersky software.

U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security and Kaspersky Labs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The reported enforcement action on Kaspersky follows the introduction of a new U.S. legislation that would allow the White House to ban China based TikTok or other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security risk.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:09pUS weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ
RE
11:46aRussia likely behind U.S. military document leak, U.S. officials say
RE
11:10aUkraine PM to visit Canada seeking more arms for counteroffensive -Globe and Mail
RE
10:57aRussia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage - Interfax
RE
10:51aU.S. needs to see Turkey's trade with Russia drop - official
RE
10:30aRussia to resume imports of Brazilian beef after month-long halt over mad cow scare
RE
09:35aRomanian farmers block borders in protest over Ukrainian grain imports
RE
09:27aUkraine debates ways to prevent military leaks after report of breach
RE
09:04aAt elite Chinese university, Macron hails 'critical thinking'
RE
08:27aHigh-tech French army truck maker sees demand for low-tech artillery components
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer