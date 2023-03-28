Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2023-03-28
76.5300 RUB   -0.42%
11:14aUS will not give Moscow nuclear data after Russian treaty suspension -White House
RE
11:11aRockwool Probe in Denmark Over Russian Sanctions Closes
MT
11:05aUkraine's Zelenskiy visits border guards, promises victory
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

US will not give Moscow nuclear data after Russian treaty suspension -White House

03/28/2023 | 11:14am EDT
The U.S national flag flies in front of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has informed Russia it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday, describing the change as a response to Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

"Under international law, the United States has the right to respond to Russia's breaches of the New START Treaty by taking proportionate and reversable countermeasures in order to induce Russia to return to compliance with its obligations," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.

"That means that because Russia's claimed suspension of the New START Treaty is legally invalid, the U.S. is legally permitted to withhold our biannual data update in response to Russia's breaches," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Jasper Ward; Editing by Rami Ayyub)


