    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights until March 23

02/27/2022 | 11:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Passengers board a Ukraine International Airlines plane

(Reuters) - Ukraine International Airlines said on Sunday it had extended the suspension of its regular and charter flights until March 23 due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace to civilian users.

The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure, prompting the government in the capital Kyiv to introduce martial law and close its skies.

"Currently, passengers of cancelled flights can take advantage of the free change of flight date for an unused ticket," UIA said in a statement.

It said that reimbursement according to its rules will be possible from March 26, 2022.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
