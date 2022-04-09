Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/08 03:48:56 pm EDT
79.5000 RUB   +1.27%
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine President Zelenskiy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv

04/09/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Austrian Chancellor Nehammer hold joint news conference in Kyiv

(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian and British officials said.

Johnson's visit had begun with a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskiy, Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukraine president's office, said on Facebook.

Johnson met Zelenskiy "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid."

Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital was not announced in advance, and comes as Russia is amassing troops in the east of the country.

"The UK will send more defensive weapons to Ukraine and will work with G7 partners to target every pillar of the Russian economy to ensure Putin fails," Johnson tweeted earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Angus MacSwan and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
04/08Italy's Intesa heightens checks on Russia activities
RE
04/08Polymetal Falls 7% as Auditor Deloitte Resigns Citing Russian Operations
MT
04/08Shanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh
RE
04/08Chinese Shares End Mixed; Property Stocks Rise on Housing Market Recovery
MT
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
04/08Deloitte Resigns From Polymetal International Under New Policy For Russian Firms
MT
04/08OMV takes Q1 hit of 2 bln euros from Russia business
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral