Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:53:47 2023-03-11 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.49%
04:21pUkraine: Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut
RE
02:38pRussian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
RE
11:49aRussian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine: Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut

03/11/2023 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he rides on a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut

(Reuters) - More than 500 Russian troops were killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months to take Bakhmut, in the eastern Donbas region. Both sides admit to significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.

Serhiy Cherevaty, a military spokesperson for forces in the east, said the Russians had launched 16 attacks over a 24-hour period, with 23 clashes taking place in Bakhmut.

"Over the course of the fighting, 221 enemies were killed and 314 sustained injuries of various degrees," he told the national parliament's television channel.

It was not clear from Cherevaty's comments whether he was referring to casualties sustained on Friday or over the most recent 24 hour period.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv had decided to fight on in Bakhmut because the battle is grinding down Russia's best units.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defences and be a step towards seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target.

Since Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, tens of thousands have been killed, millions displaced and many Ukrainian cities and towns pulverised.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:21pUkraine: Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut
RE
02:38pRussian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
RE
11:49aRussian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east
RE
09:03aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/10Analysis-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US
RE
03/10Corn, wheat get boost from weaker dollar after multi-month lows
RE
03/10Shifts in US employment may drive gains in labor productivity -Treasury
RE
03/10Canada bans Russian aluminum and steel imports
RE
03/10CERAWEEK-U.S. Senator Joe Manchin blasts Ford's battery deal with China's CATL
RE
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral