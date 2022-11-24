Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:40 2022-11-24 am EST
60.3500 RUB   +0.92%
10:40aEU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
10:38aJPMorgan Japan Small Cap lowers payout as NAV per share declines
AN
10:34aGerman Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
RE
Summary 
Summary

Ukraine, Russia swap 50 prisoners of war each - officials

11/24/2022 | 10:21am EST
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose after a swap in Zaporizhzhia region

(Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in a series of prisoner of war exchanges on Thursday, with both sides handing over 50 people, officials in Kyiv and Moscow said.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had released 50 Russian soldiers who had been captured.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, said on Telegram that Ukraine received 48 soldiers and two officers, among them marines, infantrymen, border guards and members of the territorial defence,

"We have managed to bring back 19 defenders of Mariupol ... as well as 15 prisoners (of war) from the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and seven from Zmiiny Island," Yermak said.

Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the part of Ukraine's Donetsk region that is under Russian control, said earlier that a prisoner swap with Kyiv was taking place, involving 50 prisoners on each side.

Kyiv and Moscow have so far swapped over 1,000 prisoners of war since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in February.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish