STORY: This is the moment Russian soldiers descended on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel in the Black Sea on Sunday (August 13) - actions that Ukraine condemned as "provocative" the following day.

Russia said one of its patrol ships fired warning shots at the Sukru Okan cargo vessel, after the ship's captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

Moscow has said it would treat any ships approaching Ukrainian ports as potential military vessels.

The incident marks the first time that Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since it left a U.N.-brokered deal last month that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Kyiv has called for decisive countermeasures by the international community.

And branded the incident a gross violation of international law, saying, it, quote, "exemplified Russia's deliberate policy of endangering the freedom of navigation and safety of commercial shipping" in the area.

In a statement late on Sunday, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister called on the International Maritime Organization to "react firmly".

And suggested ships should adjust their course to minimize the risk of Russian interference.

The incident has cast a pall over plans for a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships trapped in Ukraine's ports since the outbreak of war.

A local news agency said on Saturday that Ukraine has started registering ships willing to use the corridor.

Though shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.