Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:01:49 2023-04-07 pm EDT
80.5300 RUB   -0.79%
04:56pUkraine able to resume electricity exports after six-month gap - minister
RE
03:46pRussia protests to Canada over envoy's remarks about dead blogger
RE
03:14pRussian lawmakers propose tougher sentences for terrorism, agencies report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine able to resume electricity exports after six-month gap - minister

04/07/2023 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows a power substation damaged by a Russian military strike in Kherson region

(Reuters) - Ukraine can now resume exporting electricity after a six-month gap, given the success of repairs carried out after repeated Russian attacks, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.

Last October, Ukraine halted exports of electricity to the European Union - its main export market for energy since the war began - following Russia strikes on energy infrastructure.

"The most difficult winter has passed," Halushchenko said in a statement on the ministry's website, noting that the system had been working normally for almost two months.

"The next step is to resume electricity exports, which will allow us to attract additional financial resources for the necessary reconstruction of destroyed and damaged electricity infrastructure," he continued.

Halushchenko - thanking engineers and international partners for the "titanic work" they had done to repair the system - said he had signed an executive document allowing electricity exports to restart, given the surplus of domestic supply.

Ukraine is currently allowed to export a maximum of 400 megawatts at any given moment to the EU.

"Electricity exports will continue to operate provided Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity - and may be suspended if the situation changes," said Halushchenko.

In June 2022, Ukraine had said it was hoping to bring in 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) from electricity exports to the EU by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:56pUkraine able to resume electricity exports after six-month gap - minister
RE
03:46pRussia protests to Canada over envoy's remarks about dead blogger
RE
03:14pRussian lawmakers propose tougher sentences for terrorism, agencies report
RE
02:12pUS official says coalition can communicate effectively with China on Russia sanctions
RE
12:09pUS weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ
RE
11:46aRussia likely behind U.S. military document leak, U.S. officials say
RE
11:10aUkraine PM to visit Canada seeking more arms for counteroffensive -Globe and Mail
RE
10:57aRussia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage - Interfax
RE
10:51aU.S. needs to see Turkey's trade with Russia drop - official
RE
10:30aRussia to resume imports of Brazilian beef after month-long halt over mad cow scare
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer