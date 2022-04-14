Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/14 01:25:04 pm BST
82.5000 RUB   +0.70%
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/14/2022 | 01:32pm BST
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Kharkiv

(Reuters) - Russia said the crew of its Black Sea fleet flagship were evacuated on Thursday and measures were being taken to tow the ship back to port after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike.

FIGHTING

* Russia's security service said a border post in the Bryansk region had been fired at in the latest reported cross-border attack that Moscow has said may trigger an escalation of the conflict.

* The governor of Kharkiv region said four civilians had been killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv city on Thursday. Reuters could not verify his remarks.

* Russian television broadcasts clips of what it says is the surrender in the besieged port of Mariupol showing unarmed men in military fatigues walking with their hands up towards masked soldiers.

* Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed for Thursday to evacuate civilians from eastern cities including Mariupol, while a new prisoner swap meant 30 Ukrainians would be going home the same day.

* Analysts say Russia beefing up forces for a new assault in eastern Donbas region, setting the stage for a battle certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides.

* Ukraine's Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be targeted by Russia for levels of violence seen in other urban centres, British military intelligence says.

DIPLOMACY

* President Vladimir Putin will consider a range of measures to bolster Russia's security if Finland or Sweden join NATO, the Kremlin said.

* U.S. President Biden said for the first time that Russia's invasion amounts to genocide.

* A mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe nations has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

* Australia imposed sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises.

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

* Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer that Austria's supply of gas can still be paid for in euros, Nehammer was quoted as saying.

* Russia can redirect energy exports away from the West while increasing domestic consumption of oil, gas and coal, Putin said.

QUOTES

"We are finding terrible things: buried and hidden bodies of people who were tortured and shot, and who died as a result of mortar and artillery fire," Andriy Nyebytov, head of Kyiv region police, says in televised comments that could not immediately be verified.

(Compiled by Stephen Coates; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
