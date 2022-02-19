Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says

02/19/2022 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich Security Conference, in Munich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine and the United States would spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, after Kuleba met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Kuleba flew to Germany as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Russia denies plans to attack.

"Grateful to @SecBlinken for sharing additional data and assessments on Russia's aggressive plans," Kuleba tweeted. "Ukraine is now even better prepared for any further scenarios. Ukrainian and American diplomacy will spare no effort to protect Ukraine. The U.S. stands by Ukraine resolutely."

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:59aUkraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations
RE
08:54aLavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability
RE
08:17aUkraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says
RE
08:06aGermany's Ottobock to wait until September to list amid choppy markets - sources
RE
07:42aSecond exploded shell found in Russia near Ukraine border, Russian media reports say
RE
07:32aHarris warns Russia of financial costs if it invades Ukraine
RE
07:18aRussia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
RE
07:17aKremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz
RE
06:42aRUSSIA'S THINKING 'MAY COST IT A PRO : von der Leyen
RE
06:34aMoscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish