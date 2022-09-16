Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:55 2022-09-16 am EDT
60.0634 RUB   +0.76%
07:07aAnalysis-Lower oil prices defy robust forecasts for global demand
RE
07:03aRussian central bank trims key rate to 7.5%, does not signal further cut
RE
06:54aPKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say

09/16/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Kherson region during Ukraine-Russia conflict

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had bombarded government buildings on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others.

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, told Russian state TV that one wing of the administration's building in Kherson had been practically destroyed in the strike, which he said involved U.S.-made HIMARS rockets.

Separately, the prosecutor general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russian-backed officials and emergency services.

Reuters could not verify reports from the conflict zones.

Stremousov said it was too early to give an exact number of casualties, but that several people had been killed and wounded.

Another Russian-installed official said the strike had coincided with a meeting of local heads of Russian-installed city and district administrations in the building.

Russian forces seized the city of Kherson, along with the surrounding Ukrainian province of the same name, shortly after beginning their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The region adjoins the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and used as one of the launchpads for February's invasion.Ukrainian forces have regained some territory in the Kherson region as part of a counteroffensive over recent weeks.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
