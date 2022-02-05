Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds

02/05/2022 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has reduced its debt by buying back part of its 2022 Eurobond and some securities linked to economic growth, known as GDP warrants, the finance ministry said late on Friday, citing "favourable market conditions".

Market prices for Ukraine's Eurobonds have dropped amid fears of a potential Russian attack. Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

Ukraine repurchased 10% of its dollar-denominated Eurobond maturing in September, cutting the bond's outstanding volume to $912 million, the finance ministry said in a stock market announcement.

It also said that "as a result of its liability management exercises" conducted by Feb. 4, it had doubled its holdings of GDP warrants to 20%. Ukraine bought back 10% in 2020.

Ukraine issued $3.6 billion of GDP warrants to sweeten its 2015 restructuring of $15 billion of debt, which forced investors to write off 20 percent of the original value of their holdings. They have been trading at around 76% of face value.

Ukraine's debt management strategy for 2021–2024 allows it to buy back government securities in order to smooth "the state debt service profile and reduce peak pressure on the state budget," the ministry said.

Under that strategy, it "may buy back, at any time and from time to time, additional outstanding securities of Ukraine".

These include but are "not limited to the GDP-Linked Securities or the 2022 Notes, in open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise depending on prevailing market conditions," the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:56aUkraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds
RE
01:25aXi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official
RE
02/04Want North Korea breakthrough? China tells U.S. to show flexibility
RE
02/04German economy minister calls for less dependence on Russian gas
RE
02/04U.S. signals that it expects China to encourage Ukraine de-escalation
RE
02/04Analysis - ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom
RE
02/04US Gas Prices Reach Highest Since 2014 as Political Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine Wi..
MT
02/04Former German chancellor Schroeder nominated to join Gazprom board
RE
02/04WTI Crude Oil Climbs to New Multi-Year Highs on International Tensions, Texas Weather
MT
02/04Ukrainian troops hold drills with US missiles as military aid shipments continue
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish