Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:18 2023-01-03 pm EST
73.0881 RUB   +2.93%
12:24pUkraine can "count on" UK support in 2023, PM Sunak says
AN
12:19pEuropean Stock Markets Move Higher as Manufacturing Data Improves at Year-End
MT
11:44aBiden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine can "count on" UK support in 2023, PM Sunak says

01/03/2023 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed the UK's support for Ukraine, in an early January call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two leaders spoke after a Ukrainian rocket attack killed dozens of Russian soldiers in a town in the Donetsk region.

Russia had unleashed a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian sites over the new year period.

Sunak told the Ukrainian President that the country could "count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term".

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days, and the prime minister said the thoughts of the UK were with the Ukrainian people as they continued to live under such bombardment.

"The prime minister said Ukraine could count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles.

"Work was also under way to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield, the prime minister added."

The two leaders discussed the recent Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Latvia last month.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

In a tweet, Zelensky spoke of hopes to "bring victory closer" in 2023, with the support of the UK.

He tweeted that together with Rishi Sunak, "we discussed further defence cooperation".

"We agreed to intensify our efforts to bring victory closer this year already. We already have concrete decisions for this."

The Ukrainian leader appears to be starting the new year with a round of phone calls to European leaders and allies, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:24pUkraine can "count on" UK support in 2023, PM Sunak says
AN
12:19pEuropean Stock Markets Move Higher as Manufacturing Data Improves at Year-End
MT
11:44aBiden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source
RE
11:44aU.S. natgas price volatility hit record highs in 2022
RE
08:38aTrackinsight: Wall Street ends 2022 in the red
TI
07:37aToronto shares set to kick off 2023 on upbeat note
RE
07:16aFed Policy Shift and Recession Expected in 2023; Esther George Looks Back on Her Career
DJ
07:14aReinsurers hike rates, exclude Russia and Ukraine - brokers
RE
07:00aPro-Putin operatives in Germany work to turn Berlin against Ukraine
RE
06:51aRussia's Putin, Kazakhstan's Tokayev discuss energy cooperation - Kremlin
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish