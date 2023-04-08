Ukraine children home after alleged deportation to Russia

The reunion of more than 30 children, on Friday, follows a complex rescue mission, after the children were allegedly taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

13-year-old Dasha met her mother again on Friday:

"We are very happy, we came back home. We have seen our mum for the first time in half a year."

Dasha's mother Natalia said she had travelled from Ukraine to Crimea via Poland, Belarus and Moscow to get her daughters.

She said, it was heartbreaking to look at children left behind, crying behind a fence.

Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow's invasion, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

But Moscow, which controls areas of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they have been transported away for their own safety.

The humanitarian group - Save Ukraine - which worked to bring the children back home, said no one in Russia was trying to help reunite the children with their parents. It claims some children say they lived with rodents.

During a news conference on Saturday, a child brought back from Russia last month said he and others were told every day that their parents had rejected them.

The Russian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.