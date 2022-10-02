Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:41 2022-10-02 pm EDT
60.0500 RUB   +1.65%
Ukraine claims full control of key logistics hub

10/02/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
STORY: Russian flags were being taken down in the town of Lyman - according to footage posted by a Ukrainian official - after Kyiv on Sunday (October 2) claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub.

This is Ukraine's most significant battlefield gain in weeks.

It provides a potential staging post for attacks to the east, while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin.

In a short video released on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked soldiers as he said Lyman was "fully cleared".

Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday (October 1) that it was pulling troops out of the area, quote, "in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement."

Moscow's forces had captured Lyman in May and used it as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region.

The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin comes after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions on Friday (September 30) - an area that includes Lyman.

Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.


12:48pOPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 million bpd - sources
RE
12:21pUkraine claims full control of key logistics hub
RE
10:44aItaly to get through winter with current gas levels -energy minister
RE
10:06aUkraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief
RE
06:59aRussia says its forces destroy seven artillery depots in Ukraine
RE
05:58aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:39aOPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 mln bpd - sources
RE
04:31aRussia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx
RE
03:55aLatvia to remain Russia's critic as prime minister wins election
RE
01:06aTired of gridlock, Bulgarians vote in 4th election in less than two years
RE
