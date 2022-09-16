Ukraine credit default swaps auction scheduled for Sept. 28 -derivatives committee

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An auction to settle Ukraine
credit default swaps (CDS) - instruments used to insure against
a sovereign default - will be held on Sept. 28, the Credit
Derivatives Determinations Committee announced on its website on
https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/cds/ukraine/ Friday.
The committee determined on Aug. 19 that Ukraine had
triggered a restructuring "credit event" when the country's
creditors agreed to defer its sovereign debt payments for two
years due to the problems caused by the war with Russia.
There are just over $220 million worth of CDS contracts
linked to Ukraine’s debt, according to Depository Trust &
Clearing Corporation (DTCC) data.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)