Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:17 2022-09-16 pm EDT
60.0500 RUB   +0.73%
01:27pZelenskiy alleges war crimes in northeast Ukraine
RE
01:26pIC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources
RE
01:18pUkraine credit default swaps auction scheduled for Sept. 28 -derivatives committee
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine credit default swaps auction scheduled for Sept. 28 -derivatives committee

09/16/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An auction to settle Ukraine credit default swaps (CDS) - instruments used to insure against a sovereign default - will be held on Sept. 28, the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee announced on its website on https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/cds/ukraine/ Friday.

The committee determined on Aug. 19 that Ukraine had triggered a restructuring "credit event" when the country's creditors agreed to defer its sovereign debt payments for two years due to the problems caused by the war with Russia.

There are just over $220 million worth of CDS contracts linked to Ukraine’s debt, according to Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:27pZelenskiy alleges war crimes in northeast Ukraine
RE
01:26pIC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources
RE
01:18pUkraine credit default swaps auction scheduled for Sept. 28 -derivatives committee
RE
01:15pUkraine says over 1,000 people tortured, killed in Russia-occupied areas -Interfax
RE
12:48pWITH A GRIN, PUTIN WARNS UKRAINE : the war can get more serious
RE
12:46pUN allows Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address world leaders next week via video
RE
12:45pPUTIN TELLS EUROPE : if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
RE
12:45pPutin says summit meeting with Xi was "normal"
RE
12:35p"War crimes cannot be hidden," top U.S. general says about Ukraine war
RE
12:35pExclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish