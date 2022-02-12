Ukraine crisis escalating says Germany's Baerbock

"The situation in Europe is critical. We are therefore continuing to make all efforts to find a diplomatic solution," she said during a news conference in Cairo.

She was speaking as Berlin urged German citizens to leave Ukraine and ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Ukraine and Russia for talks next week.

"Renewed aggression against Ukraine would have a drastic consequences," she warned.

Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.