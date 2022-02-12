Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine crisis escalating says Germany's Baerbock

02/12/2022 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"The situation in Europe is critical. We are therefore continuing to make all efforts to find a diplomatic solution," she said during a news conference in Cairo.

She was speaking as Berlin urged German citizens to leave Ukraine and ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Ukraine and Russia for talks next week.

"Renewed aggression against Ukraine would have a drastic consequences," she warned.

Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:28pPutin has said nothing to suggest he's preparing invasion - French presidency official
RE
12:18pBiden and Putin speak; U.S. pulls embassy staff, military trainers from Ukraine
RE
11:25aThousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
11:25aThousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
11:13aDutch airline KLM to stop flying to Ukraine - ANP news
RE
11:09aUkraine crisis escalating says Germany's Baerbock
RE
10:26aRussia says u.s. submarine ignored request to leave russian wate…
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
07:26aLavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish