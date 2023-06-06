HREBELKY, Ukraine (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday it was too early to give a meaningful assessment of the details behind the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine, but that it had happened because of Russia's invasion.

On a visit to Ukraine, Cleverly reaffirmed London's support for how Kyiv defends itself against the Russian invasion and said Britain would continue to help provide Ukraine with the weaponry it needs.

Speaking to Reuters in Hrebelky, east of Kyiv, Cleverly said he had heard reports of an explosion at the Kakhovka dam in a Russian controlled-part of southern Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia traded blame, saying it was an intentional attack by the other's forces.

"I've heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It's too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details," Cleverly told Reuters after watching demining efforts in Hrebelky and also taking part.

"But it's worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

"We'll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately," he said.

Britain has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February last year, and Cleverly has been touring countries to try to persuade them to maintain their levels of help for Kyiv.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday to discuss how Britain could continue to best support Ukraine "from the battlefield to banking guarantees".

'IN THE SAME PLACE' ON ARMS SUPPLIES

In Hrebelky, he watched sappers work on demining a field, a programme organised by the charity Halo Trust.

Asked about incursions into Russia, in which Russian armed groups have crossed from Ukraine into Russia's western borderlands, Cleverly said it was up to Kyiv to decide how it defended itself.

Ukraine has denied any role in the cross-border raids in the Belgorod region.

"The decisions about how Ukraine conducts that self-defence are rightly decisions by Ukraine's leadership," he said.

He said there was no split with the United States over the provision of weapons to Ukraine, after Britain supplied Kyiv with long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles which could potentially allow Ukraine to strike further into Russia.

"All countries have put limitations on the equipment that we have donated. In most instances, it means that equipment could be used within Ukrainian territory," he said.

"On that issue, the UK and US are in the same place. We will continue to work closely with our international allies in how to provide support for Ukraine in its desire to regain its country."

(Reporting by Stefaniia Bern, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Bernadette Baum)

By Stefaniia Bern