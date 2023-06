STORY: "Attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure must stop. We must act to ensure accountability and respect for international humanitarian law," Guterres told reporters.

A torrent of water burst through a massive dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, flooding a swathe of the war zone and forcing villagers to flee.

According to the Security Council meeting requests seen by Reuters, Ukraine accused Russia of an "ecological and technological act of terrorism," while Russia described it as an "act of sabotage carried out by Ukraine."