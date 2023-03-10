Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:12:12 2023-03-10 am EST
75.9544 RUB   +0.14%
05:15aUkraine detains officials over destruction of famous plane at start of war
RE
05:15aQisda Warns of Weak Q1 as Inflation Remains Hot
MT
05:05aUnilever's Indian unit names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine detains officials over destruction of famous plane at start of war

03/10/2023 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Antonov An-124 Ruslan plane, destroyed by Russian troops is seen at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine handed suspicion notices on Friday to three former top managers of aircraft manufacturer Antonov for obstructing the country's military and allowing Russia to destroy the iconic giant "Mriya" cargo plane at the start of the full-scale war.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU security service said the former officials prevented the Ukrainian National Guard from building fortifications at a key airport on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in January to February last year as the threat of Russia's full-scale invasion loomed.

The SBU and prosecutors said in statements that two of the suspects were detained and the former general director of Antonov was declared a wanted person. The suspects, who were not named, could face up to 15 years in prison.

A notice of suspicion indicates to the recipient that they are a person under investigation by law enforcement.

Antonov Airport in Hostomel, an international cargo terminal with a long runway built to handle the world's largest cargo plane the Antonov An-225 - or "Mriya" - was a key target of Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned assault on Kyiv.

The Ukrainian-made "Mriya", which is Ukrainian for "dream", weighs some 705 tonnes and has a wingspan of 290 feet.

It was destroyed as Russian forces fought to seize the airport in late February, 2022, in a major symbolic blow to Ukraine as it sought to prevent Kyiv falling. The Russian military held the area for several weeks before Ukrainian armed forces claimed it back.

"We are conducting a fair investigation of this case. Those who ... helped the enemy destroy one of Ukraine's symbols should receive an appropriate punishment," Vasyl Malyuk, head of the SBU security service said in a statement.

The cargo plane was originally built in the late 1980s to transport a Soviet space shuttle.

"Our state will definitely build a new plane, because the Dream, like Ukraine, cannot be destroyed," Malyuk said.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Mike Collett-White and William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:15aUkraine detains officials over destruction of famous plane at start of war
RE
05:15aQisda Warns of Weak Q1 as Inflation Remains Hot
MT
05:05aUnilever's Indian unit names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO
RE
05:05aAmid trade dispute, US and EU to seek minerals agreement, talks on subsidies
RE
04:04aFridman, Aven in talks over selling stake in Russia's Alfa Bank - paper
RE
04:03aFake bombs and failed coup: Moldova smolders on border of Rus..
RE
03:50aJapan's Inpex to send test batch of Kashagan crude via BTC pipeline
RE
02:20aSchaeffler plans to sell Russia business to Austrian businessman - Spiegel
RE
01:53aMoscow Exchange sees 29% jump in net profit in 2022
RE
01:29aPope says Ukraine war fuelled not just by 'Russian empire'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral