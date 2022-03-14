Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Ukraine economy could shrink by a third due to Russia invasion, IMF report says

03/14/2022 | 03:34pm GMT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy is expected to contract by 10% in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, but the outlook could worsen sharply if the conflict lasts longer, the International Monetary Fund said in a staff report released on Monday.

The report, prepared ahead of the IMF's approval of $1.4 billion in emergency financing, said Ukraine's economic output could shrink by 25% to 35%, based on real wartime gross domestic product data from Iraq, Lebanon and other countries at war.

The report said Ukraine has an external financing gap of $4.8 billion, but its financing needs were expected to grow and it would require significant additional concessional financing.

The country's public debt was expected to spike to 60% of GDP in 2022 from around 50% in 2021, the report said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul SImao)


© Reuters 2022
03:36pRussian gas will continue to flow through Ukraine to Europe - Ukraine's Naftogaz
RE
03:36pEuro zone to back broadly neutral, but flexible 2023 fiscal stance amid Ukraine war
RE
03:35pAllianz Halts New Insurance, Investments in Russia
DJ
03:33pBayer stops non-essential health and agriculture business in Russia
RE
03:23pGermany open to tighter EU sanctions on Russia - Lindner
RE
03:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Focus on the Fed, peace talks
03:19pRussian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors
RE
03:10pU.S. Republican senators say they will not support new Iran nuclear deal
RE
03:08pGerman oil lobby says imports from Russia being reduced
RE
03:02pUkraine's Zelenskiy to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday
RE
