Ukraine estimates $35 bln in environment damage from Russia invasion

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Environmental damage in
Ukraine caused by Russia's invasion was estimated at around 36
billion euros ($35.3 billion), with millions of hectares of
natural reserves under threat, Ukraine's environment minister
said on Monday.
One fifth of protected areas in Ukraine is at risk of
destruction and about 2,000 cases of environmental damages have
already been recorded, the environment minister, Ruslan
Strilets, said, showing slides to European Union lawmakers at a
hearing in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
According to estimates from the Ukrainian government, the
bill from air pollution caused by the war in Ukraine is so far
about 25 billion euros and another 11.4 billion euros are needed
to address damage to soil.
Citing a new methodology developed by the Ukrainian
government to calculate the damages, Strilets said the
seven-month-old war alone had caused 31 million tons of CO2
emissions, roughly the amount produced by New Zealand annually.
He said another 79 million tons of greenhouse emissions
could be produced for the reconstruction of infrastructure and
buildings destroyed during the war.
($1 = 1.0201 euros)
