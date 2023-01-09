Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:09 2023-01-09 am EST
69.8800 RUB   -2.24%
08:16aUkraine expects EU to include Russia's Rosatom in next sanctions
RE
07:46aRussia's Sakhalin-1 near full oil output after Exxon exit -source
RE
07:32aSweden in talks with the United States on closer military ties
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine expects EU to include Russia's Rosatom in next sanctions

01/09/2023 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Rosatom

KYIV (Reuters) - Kyiv expects the European Union to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions over the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

Shmyhal said after talks in Kyiv with Frans Timmermans, a vice-president of the European Union's executive European Commission, that Russia's nuclear energy industry should be punished over the invasion of Ukraine more than 10 months ago.

Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine since last March and President Vladimir Putin issued a decree last October transferring control of the plant from Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom to a subsidiary of Rosatom. Kyiv says the move amounts to theft.

"We are actively working with our European partners on providing support in four areas: demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, supply of electrical equipment, opportunities to import electricity from the EU, and sanctions against Russia," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"We expect that the 10th package (of EU sanctions) will contain restrictions against Russia's nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom. The aggressor must be punished for attacks on Ukraine's energy industry and crimes against ecology."

Although the EU has progressively tightened sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, it has not imposed sanctions directly on Rosatom.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear power watchdog, has repeatedly expressed concern over shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant, which each side blames on the other.

The IAEA has also proposed the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around what is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Shmyhal also said he and Timmermans, the EU's climate policy chief, had agreed that Ukraine's post-war reconstruction should be based on green principles.

He thanked Timmermans for an initiative to start a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU "in the field of renewable gases" but gave no details.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

By Pavel Polityuk


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:16aUkraine expects EU to include Russia's Rosatom in next sanctions
RE
07:46aRussia's Sakhalin-1 near full oil output after Exxon exit -source
RE
07:32aSweden in talks with the United States on closer military ties
RE
07:20aWarm weather could hurt Ukrainian winter grain crops -analyst
RE
07:15aPrimo Water Provides 2023, 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
MT
07:00aRussian actor faces criminal charges over 'anti-Russian' interview
RE
06:44aSwiss right-wing party to call referendum in bid to block climate change law
RE
06:17aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Hopes, China -2-
DJ
06:06aMacron to take Japan's Kishida to Notre-Dame as allies deepen ties
RE
06:04aKremlin says new Western armoured vehicles for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish