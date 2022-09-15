Ukraine finds mass grave in city of Izium - Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused the Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," Zelenskiy said in his video address.

Russia has repeatedly denied it targets civilians or has committed war crimes.

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend, leaving behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment, their worst defeat since they were driven back from the outskirts of Kyiv in March.