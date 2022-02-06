Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine foreign minister urges people to ignore 'apocalyptic predictions'

02/06/2022 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with Ukrainian FM Kuleba in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday urged people to ignore "apocalyptic predictions" about an imminent Russian invasion, saying his country was strong and had unprecedented international support.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a week ago Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic and accused Washington and media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy when there were "no tanks in the streets".

"Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and Ukrainians' faith in their country," Kuleba said in a tweet.

"The enemy should be afraid of us, not us of them."

A day earlier two U.S. officials said that Russia may be ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by mid-February as it had in place about 70% of the combat power it believed it would need and was sending more battalion tactical groups to the border.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday Russia could take military action "any day now" but could still opt for diplomacy.

"Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development," Kuleba said.

EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Sunday the focus should be on diplomacy.

"We must help the NATO countries bordering Russia and strengthen them also from a military point of view," he said on Italian national broadcaster RAI.

"We must also be prepared for economic reactions and sanctions if there is a deterioration."

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders, sparkling fears of a planned assault. Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

Those include a promise that NATO will never admit Ukraine, a demand Washington and NATO have said is unacceptable.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Additional reporting Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:51aUK's Truss vows to 'raise the cost' if Russia takes further action
RE
11:51aUK's Truss vows to 'raise the cost' if Russia takes further action
RE
11:44aRussia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine
RE
10:31aRussia could invade Ukraine any day but diplomatic path is open -White House
RE
07:36aSatellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian ..
RE
02/05Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister
RE
02/05Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
02/05U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000
RE
02/05Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border
RE
02/05First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish