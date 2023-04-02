Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

STORY:

This was the response from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy':

"Unfortunately, we also have news that is obviously absurd and destructive. Today, a terrorist state began to chair the U.N. Security Council."

The last time Russia held the rotating presidency of the body responsible for maintaining peace and combating acts of international aggression was in February 2022.

That was when Moscow troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".

The move has caused fury in Ukraine.

In his daily video address, Zelenskiy highlighted that Russian shelling had killed a five-month old boy on Friday (March 31) and criticised the Security Council.

"It's hard to imagine anything that proves more the total bankruptcy of such institutions."

The presidency rotates alphabetically each month among the 15 members. Although it is largely procedural, the Kremlin and other Russian officials vowed to "exercise all its rights" in the role.

The United States on Thursday urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" when it assumes the role, saying there was no means to block Moscow from the post.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) - an international justice body not associated with the UN - issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

He is accused of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Some 400 days into the war, which has killed thousands, destroyed Ukrainian cities and set millions of civilians to flight, Russia continues to take over parts of the country, pressing on with its assault in the east.