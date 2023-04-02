Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:07:13 2023-04-02 am EDT
76.9800 RUB   -0.57%
12:34pRussian military blogger killed in explosion in St Petersburg, media report
RE
10:56aRussia's Lavrov tells Blinken it's unacceptable to politicise case of detained WSJ reporter
RE
10:40aSaudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

04/02/2023 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Russia, whose leader is accused of war crimes, assumed charge of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday (April 2).

STORY:

This was the response from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy':

"Unfortunately, we also have news that is obviously absurd and destructive. Today, a terrorist state began to chair the U.N. Security Council."

The last time Russia held the rotating presidency of the body responsible for maintaining peace and combating acts of international aggression was in February 2022.

That was when Moscow troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".

The move has caused fury in Ukraine.

In his daily video address, Zelenskiy highlighted that Russian shelling had killed a five-month old boy on Friday (March 31) and criticised the Security Council.

"It's hard to imagine anything that proves more the total bankruptcy of such institutions."

The presidency rotates alphabetically each month among the 15 members. Although it is largely procedural, the Kremlin and other Russian officials vowed to "exercise all its rights" in the role.

The United States on Thursday urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" when it assumes the role, saying there was no means to block Moscow from the post.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) - an international justice body not associated with the UN - issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

He is accused of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Some 400 days into the war, which has killed thousands, destroyed Ukrainian cities and set millions of civilians to flight, Russia continues to take over parts of the country, pressing on with its assault in the east.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:34pRussian military blogger killed in explosion in St Petersburg, media report
RE
10:56aRussia's Lavrov tells Blinken it's unacceptable to politicise case of detained WSJ repo..
RE
10:40aSaudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
RE
10:38aOPEC+ alliance announces surprise cuts of around 1.15 mbpd from May to year-end
RE
10:20aNovak says Russia to extend 500,000 bpd oil production cut until end of year
RE
09:00aUkraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
RE
06:31aMore than 200 safely evacuated in smoke incident at Russian coal mine
RE
06:01aTrump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case
RE
04:42aBrittney Griner urges Biden to bring home reporter Gershkovich, accused of spying in Ru..
RE
02:44aIndia extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel - government
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer