US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:29 2022-11-25 pm EST
Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes

11/25/2022 | 07:58pm EST
STORY: Workers tended wood-burning stoves inside Kyiv's central railway station, where passengers tried to stay warm on Friday.

Ukrainian authorities said they were gradually restoring power to millions of people, following Russia's most devastating air strikes of the war - which shut down all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and caused a nationwide power outage.

But even after reconnecting the country's four nuclear power plants, the National power grid said 30% of electricity was still out as of Friday night, and asked people to cut back on their energy use.

In Vyshhorod, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited one of the many emergency centers that have been set up to provide heat, water, electricity and mobile communications... telling children there that "Victory is soon."

Later, in an evening address, Zelenskiy criticized Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko for doing what he said was a poor job setting up similar shelters as temperatures fell below zero.

"Unfortunately, local authorities have not performed well in all cities. In particular, there are a lot of complaints in Kyiv. (flash) ..To put it mildly, more work is needed. Please pay attention - Kyivans need more support."

The remarks were unusual since Zelenskiy has sought to cultivate an image of national unity during the war and usually showers officials with praise.

Ukraine says Russian attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate, and that Kyiv can end the suffering of its people if it yields to Russian demands.


