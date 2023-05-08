STORY: Russia's military hit Ukrainian cities with its largest drone swarm attack in months on Monday, just a day before Victory Day, a celebration of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945 and the most important day in the Russian calendar under President Vladimir Putin.

The drone swarm is the latest in a renewed Russian air campaign launched 10 days ago.

This is damage from the strikes done to apartment blocks in Kyiv.

A resident, Volodymyr, said his wife and child would have slept right there.

According to mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia fired 60 Iranian-made Kamikaze drones at targets in Ukraine.

Thirty-six targeted the capital, all of which were shot down, he said.

"Right now we are in the apartment of one of the buildings. Today was a one of a massive attack at our hometown. Five people were injured, two people right now are in the hospitals. But nobody died which is very important."

In Bakhmut, the Ukrainian government says Russian forces appear to be making a final push... hoping to capture it ahead of the May 9 holiday and deliver the only prize for Putin in a costly winter offensive.

The battle for the besieged city has been one of the bloodiest of the 14-month war.

The medics aboard this makeshift ambulance said they retrieved six wounded soldiers Monday, most of them from Bakhmut.

As the wounded are taken from the frontlines, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy further cemented Ukraine's break with its Soviet past.

Speaking to the nation on a hill overlooking Kyiv, Zelenskiy said "the old evil" had returned, this time waged by a "modern Russia."

Zelenskiy said he had submitted a bill to parliament officially making May 8 a day of remembrance and victory, while May 9 - Russia's Victory Day - would become Europe Day.