  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:07:20 2023-01-28 am EST
70.6270 RUB   +1.23%
01/28Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
RE
01/28Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America trip
RE
01/28Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people

01/28/2023 | 09:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with Finnish President Niinisto in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country.

"Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia's VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish