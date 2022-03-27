Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine leader questions the West's fear of Moscow

03/27/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Several countries have promised to send anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly insisted that Russia will seek to expand further into Europe if Ukraine falls.

NATO though does not back his request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the grounds this could provoke a wider war.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy talked to Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and expressed disappointment that Russian-made fighter aircraft in Eastern Europe had not yet been transferred to Ukraine, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.

"The price of procrastination with planes is thousands of lives of Ukrainians," the office quoted him as saying.

Zelenskiy said Poland and the United States had both stated their readiness to make a decision on the planes.

Earlier this month, Washington rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine's air force.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:27aRussia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says
RE
03:10aRussia used high-precision long-range missiles launched from sea…
RE
02:14aBlinken to attend Israeli-Arab summit clouded by Iran and Ukraine
RE
01:45aUkraine leader questions the West's fear of Moscow
RE
03/26French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen likely won't run again if she loses electio..
RE
03/26Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'
RE
03/26Auchan CEO says company plans to remain in Russia
RE
03/26Ukraine leader demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow
RE
03/26Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
RE
03/26UK says Russian sanctions could be lifted with Ukraine withdrawal - report
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish