KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will seek the "complete transformation" of six towns that have been badly damaged in Russia's full-scale invasion under a reconstruction programme announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday.

Kyiv's Western partners are preparing to pour billions of dollars into Ukraine to support reconstruction efforts after 14 months of war.

Shmyhal said the towns of Borodianka and Moshchun near the capital Kyiv, Yahidine in the north, Trostianets and Tsyrkuny in the east, and Posad-Pokrovske in the south would be rebuilt "comprehensively and according to new principles" under an experimental programme

"This means that particular houses and buildings will not be rebuilt, but everything - with a system approach, new planning and a complete transformation of these settlements," he told a government meeting.

All six had suffered "terrible destruction", he said.

Shmyhal said the project was part of a broader plan to fast-track reconstruction even though the war is not over.

Ukrainian forces are expected to mount a counteroffensive in coming weeks to try to recapture Russian-occupied territory.

"For us it is important for Ukrainians to see this year already that reconstruction is a reality," he said.

