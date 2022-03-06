Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian advance to Kyiv

03/06/2022 | 06:21am EST
STORY: In a video released by the army, military personnel can be seen building trenches, road blocks and armed check points on the roads leading to the capital, which have already been severely damaged during the conflict.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame over Saturday's failed ceasefire to allow civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Ukraine said more talks were set for Monday, but Russia was less definitive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been "demilitarized" and "denazified." He likened Western sanctions "to a declaration of war," adding: "Thank God it has not come to that."

Ukraine and Western countries have decried Putin's reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:52aPhilippines cbank governor says impact of russia-ukraine war o…
RE
08:39aKyiv digs in for battle as fighting flares in areas nearby
RE
08:38aFrom chef to IT expert, Ukrainian men take crash course in fighting
RE
08:10aRussian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard cut links
RE
07:34aPope Francis says Ukraine conflict is not a 'military operation but a war'
RE
07:17aSudan receives 20,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia -Suna
RE
07:16aItaly aims to boost bilateral energy cooperation with Qatar
RE
07:00aMoody's cuts Russia rating to Ca on rise in default risk
RE
06:57a'I had never left Ukraine before', refugees seek family, friends abroad
RE
06:57aUkraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late
RE
More news
