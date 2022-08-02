Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:01 2022-08-02 pm EDT
60.0000 RUB   -1.23%
03:07pUkraine president asks gov't to study legalising same-sex marriages
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Edges Up From a Five-Month Low as OPEC+ Readies to Meet to Set New Production Quotas
MT
02:30pZebra Technologies Issues Soft Fiscal Third-Quarter Outlook Despite Strong Second-Quarter Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine president asks gov't to study legalising same-sex marriages

08/02/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Nauseda in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday asked his government to look into whether same-sex marriages should be legalised but said there would be no move as long as the war with Russia continued.

Kyiv has increased support for LGBTQ+ rights since Western-backed leaders came to power in 2014. Parliament passed legislation in 2015 to ban discrimination in the workplace, but it does not allow for same-sex marriage.

Zelenskiy - who noted the government was already looking at the legalisation of same-sex relationships - was responding to an electronic petition pressing specifically for the legalisation of same sex marriages.

"I asked Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal to address the issue raised in the electronic petition and to inform me of relevant decisions," he said in an official decree.

He noted the Ukrainian constitution defined marriage as being between a man and a woman and said that during wartime, no changes could be made.

According to a survey by the sociological group "Rating" published in August 2021, 47% of Ukrainian respondents had a negative view of the LGBTQ+ community.

Russia has criminalised "propagandising" non-traditional sexual orientations to children since 2013. The law has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:07pUkraine president asks gov't to study legalising same-sex marriages
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Edges Up From a Five-Month Low as OPEC+ Readies to Meet to Set New Produc..
MT
02:30pZebra Technologies Issues Soft Fiscal Third-Quarter Outlook Despite Strong Second-Quart..
MT
02:02pWheat at 1-week low as Ukraine shipments resume; corn, soy ease
RE
01:57pMosaic, CF Industries expect global fertilizer supply to remain tight
RE
01:38p'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation
RE
01:37pNornickel reduces nickel, palladium sales in H1 as supply chains disrupted
RE
01:24pU.s. imposes additional costs on russia for its continued war ag…
RE
01:21pRussians flock to H&M as fashion retailer opens stores to sell inventory
RE
12:36pAttacks on Taiwan websites likely work of Chinese 'hacktivists' - researchers
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish