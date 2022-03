LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

"Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime," he said in a televised address.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)