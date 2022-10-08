Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:39 2022-10-08 am EDT
62.1500 RUB   +1.97%
04:04aUkraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses
RE
03:46aOPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals
RE
03:16aZaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling -Energoatom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' following damage

10/08/2022 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Political advisor of Ukrainian President Podolyak speaks during an interview in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:04aUkraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses
RE
03:46aOPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals
RE
03:16aZaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling -Energoatom
RE
03:15aUkraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' following damage
RE
01:24aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
01:20aMoscow says truck explosion destroys part of Russia-Crimea bridge
RE
10/07Putin orders seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project
RE
10/07After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensio..
RE
10/07Britain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
RE
10/07IMF board approves $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish