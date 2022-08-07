Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:19 2022-08-07 am EDT
60.5000 RUB   -0.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Ukraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases - prosecutor

08/07/2022 | 09:36am EDT
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is investigating almost 26,000 suspected war crime cases committed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and has charged 135 people, its chief war crimes prosecutor told Reuters.

Of those charged, around 15 are in Ukrainian custody and the remaining 120 remain at large, Yuriy Bilousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's office ,said in an interview in the capital Kyiv.

Thirteen cases have been submitted to courts and seven verdicts have been issued, he said.

In May, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier became the first person to be convicted in a war crimes trial in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. He was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian.

"Sometimes we've been asked why we prosecute such...low-ranked officers. It's just because they are physically here... If generals were here physically and we were able to capture (them), we would definitely prosecute generals," Bilousov said.

(Reporting by Sergiy Karazy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:05aAmnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
RE
08:01aAmnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
RE
07:44aPope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
RE
07:44aPope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
RE
07:28aUkraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
06:51aFour cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports
RE
06:46aFour cargo ships sail from Ukraine -Turkish, Ukrainian officials
RE
06:30aUkraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
05:19aRussia's Chubais discharged from Italian hospital after treatment -report
RE
03:45aFour cargo ships sail from Ukraine -Turkish, Ukrainian officials
RE
More news
