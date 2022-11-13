Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:15 13/11/2022 GMT
60.0250 RUB    0.00%
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
Ukraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation
Russia rejects G20 focus on security
Ukraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation

11/13/2022 | 11:23am GMT
FILE PHOTO: Local residents celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian railways, celebrating the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, on Sunday offered symbolic tickets to the cities that remain under Russian control, promising that tickets can be used after they are liberated.

Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.

"Today you can order tickets for the first three trains from Kyiv to five cities: already de-occupied Kherson, as well as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol," the railway operator said on telegram messaging apps.

"The ticket can be purchased, kept as a symbol of faith in the Armed Forces and the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers," it said. "As soon as traffic is restored, railway officials will send a message with the date and location."

Ticket prices started at 1,000 hryvnias ($27.40).

Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov and a heart of Ukrainian metallurgy industry, was occupied by Russian forces in May after a nearly four-month siege.

Two largest cities in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, came under the control of pro-Russian separatists in 2014, while Simferopol is the second-largest city on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
Ukraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation
Russia rejects G20 focus on security
Biden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
Biden says won't veer into conflict with China, as first summit ends in Asia
Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts
When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to..
Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
Zelenskiy says Russians destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure
