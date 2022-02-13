Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine receives anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania

02/13/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Ukraine receives shipment of Lithuania's military aid at an airport outside Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine on Sunday received a consignment of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition by plane from Lithuania, the defense ministry in Kyiv said.

Earlier on Sunday two other planes delivered about 180 tonnes of ammunition from the United States, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. Ukraine had so far received almost 1,500 tonnes of ammunition delivered on 17 flights, he said on Twitter.

Military officials say Ukraine has significantly strengthened its armed forces with the help of allies, equipping the army, in particular, with American and British anti-tank systems and Turkish drones.

The United States and allies say Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment. Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, denies having any such plan.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)


© Reuters 2022
