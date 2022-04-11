Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/11 04:25:02 pm EDT
83.7500 RUB   +4.36%
03:58pUkraine says tens of thousands killed in Mariupol, accuses Russia of abuses
RE
03:55pUkraine says tens of thousands killed in Mariupol, accuses Russia of abuses
RE
03:55pRUSSIA REPORTEDLY DROPPING CHEMICAL WEAPONS FROM DRONES INTO MARIUPOL, SOURCES SAY UKRAINE TROOPS STRUGGLING WITH RESPIRATORY ISSUES : Telegram
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine rights group tells top U.N. body that rape used as weapon of war

04/11/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The United Nations Security Council meets, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the U.N. in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is increasingly hearing accounts of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine, a senior U.N. official told the Security Council on Monday, as a Ukrainian human rights group accused Russian troops of using rape as a weapon of war.

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, said her organization's emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape, involving 12 women and girls.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," she told the council via video. "We know and see - and we want you to hear our voices - that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."

Russia has repeatedly denied attacking civilians since its invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The United Nations said last week that U.N. human rights monitors were seeking to verify allegations of sexual violence by Russian forces, including gang rape and rapes in front of children, and claims Ukrainian forces and civil defense militias had also committed sexual violence.

Ukraine's U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on allegations against Ukraine forces.

"Russia, as we have stated more than once, does not wage war against the civilian population," Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the Security Council on Monday, accusing Ukraine and allies of "a clear intention to present Russian soldiers as sadists and rapists."

UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, said that all allegations must by independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability.

"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence," she told the council. "The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags."

All sides in the Ukraine war have systems of conscription, where young men are required by law to do military service. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of using mercenaries.

Russia says it is carrying out a "special military operation" to support independence declarations by separatists in two provinces in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Security Council that the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine was "launching a special mechanism of documentation of cases of sexual violence by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian women."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:58pUkraine says tens of thousands killed in Mariupol, accuses Russia of abuses
RE
03:55pUkraine says tens of thousands killed in Mariupol, accuses Russia of abuses
RE
03:55pRUSSIA REPORTEDLY DROPPING CHEMICAL : Telegram
MT
03:44pWheat Rises Ahead of New Crop Ratings - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:06pGold Rises Despite Surging Bond Yields and a Higher Dollar
MT
01:44pUkraine expects Russian assault soon in east
RE
01:44pNot in India's interest to increase Russian energy imports, Biden told India's Modi
RE
01:36pIndia should not accelerate energy purchases from Russia -U.S. administration official
RE
12:32pRussia says West helping Ukraine prepare fake allegations of war crimes
RE
11:46aRussian oil embargo could be part of next EU sanctions package, ministers say
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral